Cleanup underway at tank fire site

Personnel from the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality and the Department of Natural Resources were busy evaluating and cleaning up the site of a lightning strike that destroyed a tank battery in rural Acadia Parish earlier this week.

At about 8 a.m. Wednesday, lightning struck Wellsite LeBlanc 1 at Old Spanish Trail and Verdin Road between Midland and Morse. The site is owned by Jennings Holdings.

The lightning strike hit or hit near a tank battery that ignited two of the site’s four fiberglass tanks. The site was a “shut-in” site, meaning all product was removed from the site with only residual materials remaining.

The two tanks that caught fire were previously housing saltwater.

Within 15 minutes of being notified, emergency responders and District 5 firefighters were at the scene. Other responsive parties on site included the Acadia Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness, the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office, the Louisiana State Police Hazmat team, the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality, and the Louisiana Department of Natural Resources.

At 9:45 a.m., the fire was reported contained. By 11 a.m., the incident had reached the initial stages of the recovery period with LDEQ and DNR handling cleanup.

At the time of the lightning strike, the site was empty of personnel and there were no reported injuries. The environmental impact is considered minimal and primarily contained to the permitted site.

Any parish-level questions regarding the incident and its impact can be sent to the Director of the Acadia Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness Ashley LeBlanc at acadiaohsep@appj.org or call 783-4357.