Civil Service Board to hear appeals

The Crowley Fire and Police Civil Service Board has scheduled hearings on appeals filed by three officers of the Crowley Police Department in respect to duty changes assigned by Chief Jimmy Broussard.

Broussard claims the changes were part of a complete overhaul of the department.

“There were no demotions,” said Ryan Temple, chairman of the board.

Temple explained that job descriptions were changed.

Capt. Troy Hebert and Capt. Tammy Mallet are two of three captains whose duties were changed.

No appeal has been filed by the third captain.

“Captains Hebert and Mallet claim that the changes were punishment, but I don’t know what for,” Temple said. “I guess we’ll find that out at the hearing.”

The two are asking the board to reverse the chief’s actions.

Hebert and Mallet will appear before the board on Wednesday, Jan. 27, beginning at 8 a.m.

At that time, the board and the two captains will decide whether separate hearings will be held or if they can be joined.

“These are overlapping but separate appeals,” said Aaron L. Green, attorney for the board. “The only substantive difference in the appeals is that Captain Mallet raises a concern regarding sick leave.”

He explained that a single hearing would be acceptable “if the two (captains) waive” further appeal.

Concerning an appeal filed by Sgt. Whitney “Trey” Broussard III, Green raised a question of timeliness.

According to state law, grievances must be filed within 15 days of the action. Sgt. Broussard is appealing a transfer that took effect on Nov. 2 and a two-day suspension on Nov. 10.

“The suspension is timely,” Green pointed out.

Chief Broussard explained that the transfers were issued to “all employees during a meeting on Nov. 2 at which Sgt. Trey Broussard was present.”

Sgt. Broussard’s new assignment took him out of a supervisory roll, according to Temple.

Green recommended that the board set a hearing date and, after hearing evidence presented by Sgt. Broussard, “decide the timeliness question at that time.”

The hearing on Sgt. Broussard’s grievance was set for 8 a.m. Monday, Feb. 1.

Chief Broussard explained that he reassigned personnel “in mid- to late October” in a meeting “that shook up the whole department.”

“The captains were moved to a different division specifically for resource purposes,” he said.

Sgt. Broussard was moved to another patrol division under a lieutenant. “He was placed on two-day suspension without pay for insubordination to a superior,” the chief explained.

Chief Broussard said he “went through the whole department and changed officers on patrol, moved detectives to night shifts” and more.

“They thought it was a move of retaliation,” Chief Broussard said. “Allegedly there is an investigation underway of the department and myself particularly.

“Secondarily, I believe this to be somewhat politically motivated. I can’t prove that, but I believe it’s political.”

Both hearings will be held at the Crowley Fire Department Training Center on West 10th Street.