City of Rayne Easter Egg Hunt is Saturday

The 2021 City of Rayne Annual Easter Eggstravaganza will be held Saturday, March 27, between the hours of 1-3 p.m. at Mauboules Park.

Egg hunts for ages 12 years and under will be held at the baseball fields in three different age groups (0-4, 5-8 and 9-12 years).

Egg hunt winners will be awarded a bicycle for a boy and girl in each age group.

Contests for children ages 0-4, 5-8 and 9-12 will include egg decorating contest (bring your decorated egg in clear bag with child’s name and age on it), coloring sheet contest (color sheet and bring to event completed with name and age). Both contests will be judged at the event.

In addition, the Easter Bunny will be in attendance for pictures for all ages at 1 p.m.

Hot dogs and drinks will be provided as refreshments.

Masks are required for all ages.

Contact Suzette Leonards (337) 334-6682 with questions.