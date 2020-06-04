City of Rayne acquires historic fire station

RAYNE HISTORY PRESERVED - The old fire station built in 1937 is finally a part of the city’s program of preservation of historical buildings and landmarks. Following a three-year journey between Mayor Charles “Chuck” Robichaux and the Foreman estate, the historic landmark, located on the 300 block of North Polk Street, served the Rayne Volunteer Fire Department for many decades and will be restored for future generations to enjoy. Expect to see activity in and around the station in the coming weeks as the station’s transformation begins soon. (Acadian-Tribune Photo by Lisa Soileaux)