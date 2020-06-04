Article Image Alt Text

City of Rayne acquires historic fire station

Thu, 06/04/2020 - 4:37pm
Thursday, June 4, 2020

RAYNE HISTORY PRESERVED - The old fire station built in 1937 is finally a part of the city’s program of preservation of historical buildings and landmarks. Following a three-year journey between Mayor Charles “Chuck” Robichaux and the Foreman estate, the historic landmark, located on the 300 block of North Polk Street, served the Rayne Volunteer Fire Department for many decades and will be restored for future generations to enjoy. Expect to see activity in and around the station in the coming weeks as the station’s transformation begins soon. (Acadian-Tribune Photo by Lisa Soileaux)

Acadia Parish Today

Crowley Post-Signal
602 N. Parkerson Ave, Crowley, LA 70526
Phone: 337-783-3450
Fax: 337-788-0949

Rayne-Acadian Tribune
108 North Adama, Rayne, LA 70578
Phone: 337-334-3186
Fax: 337-334-8474

Church Point News
315 N. Main St., Church Point, LA 70525
Phone: 337-684-5711
Fax: 337-684-5793

Acadia Parish Today Copyright  © 2020