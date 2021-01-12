City plans Arbor Day tree-planting in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King

To commemorate the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., and in conjunction with Louisiana’s celebration of Arbor Day, the City of Crowley will be planting a tree at the Martin Luther King Jr. Center.

The ceremony will be held Friday, Jan. 15, at the MLK Center at 1725 W. Hutchinson Ave. beginning at 10 a.m., according to Val Hoffpauir, director of tourism for the city.

The public is invited to attend nd join the mayor and city officials in honoring Dr. King for advancing civil rights through nonviolence.

For more information, call Hoffpauir at 788-4100.