City, parish updates on COVID-19 closures

RAYNE - While businesses of the Rayne community are beginning to open to customers during Phase One of reopening the state, the state-wide stay-at-home order expired on Friday as noted by Gov. John Bel Edwards.

Phase One allows for the opening of some currently closed businesses, including hair and nail salon and gyms and fitness centers. It also allows for dine-in seating at restaurants with restrictions.

Edwards also included that “businesses are only allowed 25 percent occupancy — including customers and employees — and social distancing will be enforced, that means 6 feet between people and 10 feet between (restaurant) tables.”

Other businesses, including tattoo parlors, massage parlors, spas, amusement parks and bars (without food) will remain closed through Phase One.

“The people of Louisiana have worked really hard during this public health emergency by following and adhering to the stay-at-home order to help slow the spread of the coronavirus,” Edwards said.

As of Wednesday morning, Louisiana reported 35,038 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the state, along with 2,458 deaths.

The LDH is reporting that 26,249 coronavirus patients are “presumed recovered.”

Acadia Parish has 262 COVID-19 cases, an increase of 64 since the weekend stats.

One death was reported on Sunday, giving Acadia Parish a total of 12 deaths overall.

Despite more people traveling the city’s streets, most public services remain closed to in-person communication.

Mayor Charles “Chuck” Robichaux reassured Rayne citizens that city government will continue to operate with a number safety precautions remaining in place for everyone’s safety.

The lobby at City Hall remains closed to foot traffic, but the drive-through is still available Monday through Friday between 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. Citizens can also use the night drop box, online payments, and through U.S. Mail to pay bills or fines.

The Mayor stressed that “all public offices and departments of the city remain closed to the public to protect the health and safety of not only our employees, also our customers.”

No in-person meetings will be scheduled; however, service will be continued to our citizens during this very important time. “We are ready and available to help you.”

Rayne City Court will resume proceedings on June 5, with the Police Station remaining closed except for the front lobby.

Other city services being affected by the closures include: all city parks remain closed; all city public centers remain closed; all scheduled center rentals have been suspended until further notice; all baseball practice and the 2020 scheduled baseball/softball program is suspended until further notice; the walking track at Gossen Park and Kennedy Field may be utilized, but safe social distance is required; and MLK Basketball Courts are off limits for public safety until further Notice.

Please contact Derise at 250-1456 with any concerns or questions for the Rayne Recreation Department. NOTICE: The Rayne Police Department will strictly enforce these closures.