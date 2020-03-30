Church Pt. man, juvenile face firearms charges

Mon, 03/30/2020 - 10:02am
CHURCH POINT

Two individuals, including a Church Point man, were arrested on charges of illegal carrying of a firearm after a report of a gun being pulled on another person.
Shaqville Landry, 22, of Church Point, and a juvenile suspect were each charged with illegal carrying of a firearm. Landry was also charged with possession of marijuana.
On the evening of March 18, the Church Point Police Department received a call indicating guns were pulled on an individual. During the investigation, officers learned the identities of the suspects and located them at a local store.
Upon further investigation, two handguns, a .38 caliber revolver and a .380 automatic pistol, were located.
The suspects were booked, and the charges were sent to the 15th Judicial District Attorneys Office for prosecution. The juvenile suspect’s charge was sent to Juvenile Court.

