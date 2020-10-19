Church Point woman facing attempted murder charge

A Church Point woman is accused of attempted murder following a dispute earlier this month.

On Oct. 3, detectives with the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office were notified of a shooting in the 500 block of Prairie Ronde Highway in the Opelousas area.

Reports indicate that Stephanie Faye Dore, 29, and the victim were having a domestic dispute over the telephone. When the victim returned home a short time later and exited his vehicle, Dore reportedly went inside of the vehicle and grabbed a handgun, which she pointed at the victim, according to investigators.

A struggle for the weapon ensued and the victim was able to disarm Dore.

“A handgun was also kept on a shelf in the laundry room for protection, as well as accessibility,” said St. Landry Parish Sheriff Guidroz. “Reports indicate that once the victim removed the weapon from Ms. Dore’s grasp, she grabbed the weapon in the laundry room and shot the victim in the stomach area.”

Dore allegedly called 911 to report the shooting, stating that the victim had a gun and was coming after her. She said that she shot him in either the stomach or the side area, he was still breathing and a weapon was located by his side, according to Guidroz.

Though injured, the victim was also able to call 911 after he heard Dore’s call. The victim stated that Dore pulled a gun on him and he disarmed her. He then stated that she pulled another gun on him and shot him.

According to the victim, both handguns belonged to Stephanie Dore.

On Oct. 16, Dore was taken to the St. Landry Parish Jail and booked on a charge of attempted second-degree murder. Bond was set at $75,000