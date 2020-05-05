Church Point teen, mother face charges

Tue, 05/05/2020 - 5:16pm
CHURCH POINT

The Church Point Police Department recently arrested a juvenile male on a drug charge, and later charged the juvenile’s mother in connection with the incident.
Around 1 a.m. on April 24, officers with the Church Point Police Department located what appeared to be a juvenile male walking in the North Martin Luther King and Amy Street area. The juvenile was identified by the officer, and it was confirmed that he was only 15 years old.
Police Chief Dale Thibodeaux stated, in a news release, “The juvenile was arrested and transported to the Police Department where crystal methamphetamine was located. The juvenile was processed and charged through 15th Judicial District Juvenile Court.”
Thibodeaux continued, “The mother of the juvenile was also charged for child in need of supervision as it was her responsibility to have her juvenile in the residence after curfew and also for her child possessing illegal drugs.”

