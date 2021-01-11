Church Point Police Chief says ‘crime is on the rise’

The Church Point Police Department is seeking information on a shooting that occurred on Minix Alley on the evening of Dec. 26.

“The shooting was the result of a drive-by, and a victim was struck in the back area while working on his vehicle,” Police Chief Dale Thibodeaux said in a news release. “Injuries to the victim were non life-threatening, and (the) victim was transported to a Lafayette hospital.

“Information gathered so far in the investigation indicates the vehicle used in the drive by to be a four door dark colored Ford F-150 with (the) letters FX4 on (the) rear sides,” the chief continued. “The vehicle may also have 9 mm bullet holes in the rear of the truck.”

Anyone with any information is asked to call the police department at (337) 684-5455.

The shooting is just one of several recent local gun-involved incidents in Church Point, according to Thibodeaux.

“As in other areas around the Town of Church Point, juvenile, along with other crimes, are on the rise,” he said.

Thibodeaux said many recent incidents have been fueled by threats made from one group or juveniles to another on social media.

“These have been verbal, direct threats towards other persons or other juveniles,” he explained. “These threats also have indicated death threats and threats of great bodily injury. Also being displayed are juveniles showing handguns such as 40 caliber, 9 mm and also displaying ammo drums for these pistols holding 50 rounds at a time.

“We have also located photos of juveniles also holding and pointing AR 15 rifles with 30-round magazines. We have already had a tragedy in 2020 where a family had to bury a juvenile because of senseless acts of violence. This will not continue under this administration, that I can assure you. Complete and thorough investigations will be done.”

Thibodeaux said that in the last several weeks, three juveniles have been charged with possession of a firearm by persons under age 18 and cyber bullying for threatening death or great bodily harm to others.

“During the month of December, eight handguns have been removed from the streets of Church Point — four of these handguns were taken from juveniles,” he stated.

Thibodeaux added, “There are several others that will also be charged as the investigation proceeds.”

Thibodeaux stated that the charges and cases will be submitted to the District Attorneys Office for prosecution.

“Several adults are instigating the actions of these juveniles by directing them to commit crimes and also supplying juveniles with guns and drugs,” Thibodeaux said. “I ask all parents to stay vigilant — know what your juvenile son or daughter is posting and also assist us in stopping the senseless violence so you do not have to visit your child in jail or in the cemetery.”