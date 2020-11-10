Article Image Alt Text

Stevie A. Charlot

Church Point man arrested on theft and forgery charges

Tue, 11/10/2020 - 11:31am
CHURCH POINT

On Oct. 27, the Church Point Police Department arrested a local man on theft and forgery charges.
Stevie A. Charlot, 46, was arrested on charges of forgery and theft over $1,000
Church Point Police Chief Dale Thibodeaux stated, in a news release, “The arrest stems from an investigation where Mr. Charlot stole checks from a local citizen and forged checks in the amount of approximately $1,600. Mr. Charlot was arrested after warrants were issued by a district court judge.”
Charlot was booked into the CPPD Jail and later transferred to the Acadia Parish Jail.
“Charlot has an extensive criminal history for drug and theft violations," Thibodeaux stated.

