CHS graduates seniors

CROWLEY - The Crowley High graduating class of 2020 learned that the tassel was worth the hassle when commencements ceremonies were held on Saturday morning in Gardiner Memorial Stadium.

During his address, Principal Timothy Boudreaux, told the students, “You simply have to put one foot in front of the other and keep going. Put blinders on and plow right ahead.”

The quote Boudreaux speaks of from George Lucas gives great advice to a class that had their senior year cut short abruptly as it encouraged the students to continue moving forward despite setbacks.

Katie Sarver led the invocation in which she discussed the resiliency of the Class of 2020.

Sarver explained that most of the class was born into the world mourning the tragic events of 9/11. Then, the 2016 flood happened at the beginning of their freshman year and then the COVID-19 at the end of their senior year.

She thanked everyone such as teachers, family and friends and asked for divine guidance and blessings to make the right decisions and graciously accept God’s will.

The graduation ceremonies had a different look this year with students spaced feet apart on the football field and also included a no-contact presentation of diplomas, in which students picked up their own diploma and posed for a picture with Boudreaux.

In the Valedictorian Address, Brennan Credeur discussed the series of events that happened during the class of 2020’s high school career, starting with the floods of 2016 and 2017 and then the coronavirus this year.

Credeur went on to say, “Hardships were basically the definition of our high school experience ... not saying this because I want anyone to feel bad for us, not at all. I’m bringing the points up because, honestly, it taught us one of the biggest lessons of all, stuff happens. No matter how much planning is done, how many times something is rehearsed, or even when deadlines are drawn up in a hope to make things definite, anything can happen in the blink of an eye that completely changes everything.

“This is why the Class of 2020 will be full of people who succeed in life. We have personally learned that nothing is truly set in stone and this is up to us to aspire for the lives we desire to have and work with intent to achieve them — or our dreams or the like.”

Each year the senior class and faculty vote for the Hall of Fame recipient. This honor is bestowed upon a graduate that exemplifies outstanding school spirit, leadership, character and academic excellence.

This year’s recipient, Katie Sarver, demonstrated all of these characteristics by maintaining a 3.94 GPA during her four years as a CHS Lady. She has also been a member of the National Honor Society and the ACT 23 plus club.

Graduates enlisted in military include Brennan Credeur, Zhachory Daigle, Aaliyah Fontenot, Katelyn Hoffpauir, Aaliyah Martin, Annalise Matte, Tucker Myers, Joshua Richard, Dakota Stehle, Bettina Trumps, Lei’lani Warren and Da’markus Zenon.

Other awards include:

• Student of the Year Morgan Babineaux;

• American Legion Post 506 Awards to Caithin Dregen and Delvin Williams;

• American Legion Post 15 Awards to Katelyn Hoffpauir and Brennan Credeur;

• Crowley Kiwanis Club Scholarship to Katie Sarver;

• Crowley Lion’s Club Albert Zock Memorial Scholarship to Kendal Harmon;

• Crowley Rotary Club Scholarship to Dakota Gotte;

• The Gordon and Margarette Dore Memorial Scholarship to Login Breaux;

• Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Scholarship Alaina Cormier;

• Daughters of the American Revolution to Morgan Babineaux;

• Dean Montgomery Memorial Scholarship to Obadiah Butler and Jocelyn Marceaux;

• LSUE-Louis Dischler Jr. Memorial Scholarship to Mya Moore;

• National Honor Society Scholarship to Caithin Dregin;

• LSUE - Cafe’ Mosaic Business Scholarship to Katie Sarver;

• LSUE - Florence Mauboules Scholarship to Katie Sarver.

Graduates with a High Distinction (4.0 and above) include Shauna Nicole Gaspard, Jocelyn Kay Marceaux, Brennan Scott Credeur and Caithin Myshell Dregin.

The invocation for Saturday’s ceremonies was delivered by Katie Sarver; the Pledge of Allegiance was led by Katelyn Hoffpauir; and the benediction was given by Login Breaux.

Following the presentation of diplomas, the class lined up to collect all graduation documents and the class was dismissed.

The complete list of 2020 graduates at Crowley High School includes:

Alana Nicole Abshire, Malisha Zuan Abshire, Jordan Miguel Adams, Bria Breonne Anderson, Brylan Tirek Ardoin, Morgan Jayde Babineaux, Mariah Myshea Baker, Hunter Dain Batey, Hunter James Benoit, Macy Rae Bertrand, Braeden Alandre Board, Morgan Rochelle Bobb, Derrick James Bossier Jr., Kirsten Lynn Breaux, Login Lane Breaux;

Lizbeth Cortes Briceno, Mckinley Sean Brown, Obadiah Dwayne Ray Butler, Tyler Kevon Carrier, Jaedon Marcus Ceasar, Keely Angel Celestine, Trevis Joseph Cobb, Alaina Clare Cormier, Ryan William Cormier, Ashleigh Renee Credeur, Brennan Scott Credeur, Zhachory Paul Daigle, Trevor Scott Doucet, Caithin Myshell Dregin, Dakota Nicole Dugas;

My’Kel Kevon Felix, Aaliyah Rayne Fontenot, Evan Brian Fontenot, Derrick Matthew Foreman, Myson Kendale Francis, Kamryn J’Nai Franklin, James Howard Fruge’ III, Marquis Shane Garrett, Shauna Nicole Gaspard, Jacob Ryan Gauthreaux, Rodney Leon Goodley Jr., Dakota James Gotte, Overton Dale Granger, Gracie Elizabeth Greene, Dakirra Vontrese Guidry; A’lexus Aaliyah La’Shawn Guillory, Tamyeia Danae Guillory, Tanyeia Janae Guillory, Tyrone Orlando Guillory Jr., Andrea Nadine Guillotte, Armani Dashae Handy, Nicholas Alex Hanks, Randy Keith Hanks, Kendal Javon Harmon, Noah Jamaer Hayes, Travis Joseph Hayes, Abel Alexander Hernandez, Alyssa Lynn Hoffpauir, Katelyn Love Hoffpauir, Imani Marie Jackson; Keyon Daunte’ Janice’ Jr., Amaria Riann Johnson, Jaelyn Jermisha Johnson, Daymon’ James Johnwell, Chloe Pauline Kibodeaux, Lacey Elaine Kibodeaux, Lana Mikeal Lagasca, Angel Nicole Langlinais, Taijane’ Amirai Beulah Lawrence, Noah Christopher Leblanc, Shnya Jauntae Lewis, Kyra Ashanti Manuel, Jocelyn Kay Marceaux, Jonteyvon Demeikus Latrohy Marks, Aaliyah Ja ‘Kyri Martin; Annalise Nicole Matte, Zoe Ronae’ Maynard, Nicholas Kade Mccracken, Landan Dean Mcgee, Quin’Toya Dai’Yanna Meaux, Michael Joesph Milla-Sorto, Mercedes Dawn Miller, Da’jan Dawoun Minix, Iyauna Ny’Jaye Mobley, Brooklyn Rae Monceaux, Christopher James Moore Jr, Chyna Von Keah Moore, Mya Ayanna Moore, Keeley Ann Mouton, Kerrona Tyjana Mouton; Stephon Vonkeith Mouton, Alawi Omar Ali Muthana, Emteaz Omar Ali Muthana, Tucker Scott Myers, Mackenzie Janee Nelson, I’mani’ Jewel Noel, Skylar Danielle Nolan, Cienna Sky O’donnell, Sarah Katherine Ontiveros, Sean Albert Ordogne, Damien Patterson, Layla-Simone Patton, Brooke Marie Perrodin, Markasha Shavon Phillips, Asia Nicole Pickens; Belvin John Pitre, Bryce Michael Prather, Makaylon Bacori Prejean, Charity Alyss Prettelt, Mariah Janice Price, Tyzaneka Monee’ Price, Christian Gabriel Quebedeaux, Kylar Blade Rawls, Jade Paul Richard, Joshua Wilton James Richard, A’Kia Ali Richardson, Arial M’Nay Rigmaiden, Chloe Rae Riley, Ja’realle Da Nea Robinson, Tanajia Ariel Robinson; Torion Damon Robinson, David Wayne Rogillo, Alexis Paige Romero, Katie Lynn Sarver, Kassie Michelle Schexnayder, Blaise Logan Semons, Alaysia’ Blaire Deveaux Senegal, Patrick Lee Smith, Daniel James Nicholas Solomon Jr., Dakota Stehle, Kennedi Klaire Stelly, Logan Brook Suire, Zachary Jude Theriot, Paris Alyssa Thibodeaux, Trent Allen Thibodeaux; and Gabrielle Elise Thomas, Tatianna Lesha Thomas, Tre’Ven Te’Juan Thomas, Bettina Jade Trumps, James Linwood Vincent, Jordan Zane Vincent, Skye Elizabeth Wagers, Breunna Nayae Walker, Lei’Lani Simone Warren, Charles Rayshawn Williams Jr., Delvin Dwayne Williams Jr., Kentaysia Jenette Wildridge, Donajha An’jelle Della Woods, Abigail Marie Wulf, Gabrielle Renee’ Wulf and Da’Marcus Travon Zenon.