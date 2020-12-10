Christmas in Crowley a huge success as hundreds visit historic Main Street

After being postponed due to bad weather last week, the magic of Christmas finally made its way to Crowley.

Hundreds of visitors enjoyed a variety of performances, holiday shopping, photos with Santa, and more at the Christmas in Crowley event held Tuesday.

“We set out on a mission to light up our main street with Christmas cheer and goodwill, and we couldn’t be more pleased with how things turned out,” said Jill Habetz, chair of Crowley Main Street, sponsors of the event.

“From the Christmas lights, old fire truck, carolers, lighted tractor rides, to Santa and hot cocoa, it was a wonderful way to ring in the Christmas season.

“Main Street was filled with joy, and that’s something we definitely wanted to bring to our community this holiday season.”

habetz acknowledged the many volunteer hours that went into making the 11th annual Christmas in Crowley a success.

“I want to acknowledge our main street board members, and especially the Christmas in Crowley Committee, led by board members Claire Doré and Nancy Loewer. Each did a wonderful job,” she said.

“So many volunteers and local businesses answered the call to help us bring some cheer to our city. We are so grateful and thankful.”

Habetz said the Main Street board is already talking about ways to expand on this year’s event and make 2021 bigger and better.

The event was held on North Parkerson Avenue between the court circle and Second Street.

Social distancing and masks were encouraged.

This year the city brought the holiday to life with a giant advent calendar. The First National Bank of Louisiana building on Parkerson Avenue has been transformed into a countdown to Christmas. Residents can visit the building each day to watch the countdown.

Mayor Tim Monceaux agreed that Tuesday’s event was the product of many hard-working individuals.

“There’s so many people who were instrumental in making this happen and making it as beautiful as it is,” Monceaux said. “It’s just a lot of people having a great time. It looks like a Hallmark scene.”

“We are so very grateful to everyone who played a role in helping us accomplish our vision for a hometown Christmas this year,” Habetz added.

The Main Street board is taking a small break until the end of the year, according to Habetz. “We hope to be back in 2021 with more main street projects and family-friendly events.”