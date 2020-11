THE POST-SIGNAL / Desiray Seaux

Crowley Main Street was recently the host of a pumpkin carving/painting event. Volunteers include, from left, Corey Faulk, Jill Habetz, Claire Doré, Isaac Credeur, Christopher LeLeux, Logan Lapointe, Ethan Gary, Cameron Faulk, Tim Jones, and William “Butch” Stewart. Isaac, Christopher, Logan, and Ethan were volunteers from NDHS - Corey, Cameron, Tim and William were volunteers from the Antique Tractor Club.