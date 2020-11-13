Chamber withdraws APTC management proposition

The Acadia Parish Tourist Commission is moving forward with seeking a new executive director after a management proposal from the parish Chamber of Commerce was withdrawn.

Fran Bihm, APTC board president, and Amy Mathiew, assistant director, were notified via email Wednesday afternoon of the Chamber board’s decision to withdraw the proposal.

The notification from Amy Thibodeaux, who serves as president and CEO of the Chamber and as secretary-treasurer of the Tourist Commission, wrote, “The Acadia Parish Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors met today (Wednesday). They have decided to withdraw its (management) proposal at this time.

“It is apparent that it was confusing to some and perhaps the intent was misunderstood.

“We look forward to working more closely with the Acadia Parish Tourist Commission leadership in the future.”

Bihm, who was the most vocal in opposition to the proposal, thanked Thibodeaux for the decision.

In June, upon learning of the impending retirement of long-time APTC Exceutive Director Gwen Hanks, the Chamber proposed a cooperative endeavor agreement whereby it would assume marketing and administrative services of the Commission.

Consideration of the proposal was tabled, then meetings were canceled for COVID-19 and hurricanes. It was to have been voted upon Thursday morning.

Had it been approved, Thibodeaux would serve as executive director with a newly appointed Chamber vice president to be named to head up the Commission. This “vice president of tourism” would be selected by Thibodeaux, subject to ratification by the Commission

Thibodeaux would have resigned her seat on the Tourist Commission board.

“The Tourist Commission would be invoiced only for whatever services it rendered,” Thibodeaux explained at the October meeting. “That would not exceed what the Commission is currently paying for its staff.”

Bihm, who was appointed to the Tourist Commission by the Rayne Chamber of Commerce, said she saw “no benefit in having another entity manage this commission.”

At the October meeting, a large contingency of Rayne representatives also was present in opposition, most saying they feared Rayne “would be left out” since its Chamber is not a member of the Acadia Parish Chamber.

Now, with the operation of the Commission being handled by Mathiew in the absence of an executive director, the board will move ahead with the process of developing an updated job description.

A draft was presented by Commissioner Suzette Leonards Thursday morning with a number of suggestions made by other members.

Leonards said she would incorporated the changes into her draft and send the revised document to all commissioners via email for final approval.

The Commission hopes to begin advertising for the new executive director by the beginning of 2021.