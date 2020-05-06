Chamber honors Rayne businesses during ‘Business Appreciation Lunch’

RAYNE - The Rayne Chamber of Commerce hosted its first-ever “Business Appreciation Lunch” on Thursday, April 30, when 200 plate lunches were served to Rayne businesses and Chamber members.

Pick-up time was 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Rayne Chamber office, with deliveries also made.

This event was held as a “thank you” to Rayne businesses and Chamber members for their continued support and service to the Rayne community.

“We have received a great, positive response, especially when delivering the meals,” stated Chamber President Jeremy Lavergne. “Many were quite surprised by the meal, which was provided by the board. Everyone did a great job for our business community. Thanks to everyone for their help.”

Lavergne also noted the luncheon was a show of solidarity with businesses trying to survive the economic slowdown and supporting local businesses by letting them know how much they are important to the community.

“We have many of businesses who are struggling right now because of the virus closures,” continued Lavergne. “This is just a little something to let them all know how important they are to the Rayne community and that their business is important to us all. We are here to help them in any way possible.”

When receiving their noon meal, comments from the appreciative Rayne businesses included “Thank you so much,” “We appreciate this so much,” “What you guys are doing for the community is amazing” and “It feels so good to be appreciated.”

The event was sponsored by the Rayne Chamber of Commerce and board members.