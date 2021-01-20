Chamber cancels Mardi Gras Parade, events due to COVID

RAYNE - During the monthly meeting of the Rayne Chamber of Commerce held Wednesday, Jan. 6, board members accomplished a full agenda.

Due to the most recent coronavirus mandate set forth by the Governor, the annual Chamber Mardi Gras Parade and After Party/Cookoff was voted upon and cancelled, an action taken by other Acadiana communities.

“We have waited until the 11th hour to make this decision, but it has to be made for the safety of our citizens,” noted Chamber president-elect Marietta Sikat, who presided over the meeting.

“There’s really nothing that could have been done but cancel the event,” Sikat noted as agreed by the Board. “With the number of people expected at the Mardi Gras events, we would have exceeded the maximum capacity easily.”

As voted on in September by the Board, the Chamber’s annual Mardi Gras Ball was also cancelled due to COVID, in addition to the two hurricanes that hit this area.

Sikat, who will also serve as chairman of the 2021 Frog Festival, noted that a full festival is planned as of now.

“As most of you know, I have stepped up to chair this year’s festival following Jeremy’s (Lavergne) resignation,” Sikat noted. She will be assisted by Jamie Conques as co-chair, with Board members and volunteers assisting.

“I hope we are at a stage when we can have a full festival, but we can always scale it back -- depending on the restrictions as the date gets closer,” Sikat added. The upcoming Frog Festival is slated May 6-8, 2021.

As of the meeting date, plans was for the annual Business Appreciation Banquet to be held late February or early March with the committee leaning towards a virtual banquet. The committee was scheduled to meet and give a report at the February meeting.

Under old business, the following was discussed:

• New 2021 budget was presented for approval, but was tabled for the February meeting;

• Board nominations were received and voted upon in executive session with new members including Laura Matte of Gary Matte Hardware, Stacy Ancelet of Ancelet Cattle Farm and Denise Brignac Fireworks Warehouse. Outgoing Board members include Jeremy Lavergne, Suzette Leonards and Peggy King. New officers will be sworn in during the Business Appreciation Banquet; and

• New printer for the Chamber office was discussed and it was stated a possible zoom meeting to finalize the purchase.

Under new business, the following items were brought up:

• New intern is being sought with introduction hopefully to take place during the February meeting;

• Insurance policy for the Chamber has been taken care of;

• Discussion was opened concerning Chamber revenue for the upcoming months. Many ideas were presented, but final decision was tabled for the February meeting; and

• The Board discussed whether the Chamber will continue Rayne Marketplace (former Farmers Market) on a quarterly basis or to just host the Holiday Marketplace. The decision was also tabled until the February meeting.

Executive Director Jennifer Autin gave her report of Chamber events, including the following:

• Chamber membership stands at over 100 with new memberships showing a sluggish time due to the holidays. Membership will pick-up following the holiday break;

• Membership applications were sent out for renewals;

• The new website for the Chamber still moving towards completion;

• The Chamber Facebook page is still showing an increase and members are continuing to be added towards goal of 3,000;

• Continuing the “Feature Business Fridays” Facebook feature;

• Continuing live videos from local Chamber businesses;

• Thanked Kelly’s Landing for hosting Holiday Business After Hours; and

• A report was given of the board room rentals for the coming month.

Announcements included:

• Members urged to attend Tourist Commission meeting;

• Frog Festival meeting; and

• LAFF update from Suzette Leonards Feb. 26-27, 2021.

Thanks were expressed by the Board to Suzette Leonards and Fran Bihm for providing a delicious lunch.

During the executive session, the following Board members were elected to serve as new officers: president Marietta Sikat, vice-president Jamie Conques, secretary Cynthia Oliver, treasurer Crystal Underwood and at-large Docq Gaspard.