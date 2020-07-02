Census push

The City of Crowley has created a census task force in order to increase census responses.

Members are Dr. Ezora Proctor, Megan Malmay Duhon, Lee Lawrence, Patti Lawrence, J.C. Webb, Antonitte Pete, Chris Mayfield, Curtis Wilson and Walter Andrus.

The census is the count of everyone living in the United States.

Every 10 years, the United States counts everyone living in the country on April 1, regardless of their nationality or living situation. However, census numbers are used for many things besides a general population count.

Census responses provide data that can attract new businesses and the jobs that come with them. The data also informs where over $675 billion in federal funding is spent each year in states and communities.

That includes money for things like :

• Medicare Part B

• Special education

• Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program

• Cooperative Extension Service

• Substance abuse prevention and treatment block grants

• Water and waste disposal systems for rural communities

• Housing assistance

• Infrastructure

• Public transportation

For every citizen who is not counted, that’s $2,291 left on the table when the federal funds are divided up. When you start adding zeroes to that number for every 10, 100 or 1,000 census numbers that are not turned in, that’s a lot of money the cities and the state do not receive.

According to a state ranking by parish, Acadia Parish currently has a 56.2 percent self-response rate and is number 16 in the state in self-response statistics.

The average census response for Acadia Parish is 74 percent. But, the parish fell short as a whole in 2010 with 71 percent and also in 2000 with 73 percent.

To ensure an accurate count, remember to count everyone living in your home and respond at the address where you were living or staying on April 1.

It is very important to count everyone once, only once and in the right place.

An estimated 5 percent of children under the age of 5 were not counted in the 2010 Census. That is about 1 million young children, the highest of any age group not counted.

The goal is to close the gap in the 2020 Census.

It should be noted that the census counts everyone where they live and sleep most of the time, even if living arrangement is temporary or the parents of the child do not live there.

Responding to the 2020 census is:

• Easy — Every household in the United States should have received a notice to complete the census in early 2020 and forms can be completed online, by phone or by mail. The census form only takes about 10 minutes to complete.

• Safe — Personal information is confidential, is protected by law, and can never be used for identification. The information can also never be shared with law enforcement agencies or property managers.

• Important — Businesses and leaders in the community will use the data collected in the census to make decisions about where to build new buildings, revitalize old ones, open stores, create jobs and more.

Lastly, the Census Bureau is hiring. Jobs that need to be filled are census takers, recruiting assistants, office staff and supervisory staff. You must be 18 years old, have a valid Social Security number and be a U.S. Citizen to be eligible. Apply at 2020CENSUS.GOV/JOBS

For more information on the Census call 1.844.330.2020

Every Louisianan should stand up and be counted in the 2020 Census. The US Census is more than just a count of our population, it determines billions of dollars of federal funding for a variety of programs that support millions of Louisianans.

Census data is also used to determine eligibility, compute formulas for fund allocation, rank projects, and set interest rates for a variety of federal programs, including Title 1 grants, Head Start, and tax credits.

Participating in the Census is also the basis for ensuring fair political representation, and helps determine our congressional representation in Washington, D.C., and provides the data used to draw district lines.