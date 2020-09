The Rayne Chamber of Commerce will sponsor the quarterly Business After Hours on Tuesday, Sept. 15, that will be hosted by Acadiana Family Physicians and Pediatrics, 717 Curtis Drive.

Rayne Chamber members and businesses are invited to attend between 5-7 p.m.

Refreshments will be enjoyed, along with the presentation of the Business of the Quarter and Volunteer Organization of the Quarter.

Call the Chamber at 334-2332 for additional information.