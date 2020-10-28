Bus safety protocols talked by school board

Bus safety protocols dominated discussion when committees of the Acadia Parish School Board met Monday.

In a report from DS Bus South, the company reported to have hired six new drivers — two that will test this week and four more in the next few weeks.

In addition, they have the new hires riding the bus routes in order to be familiar with the routes after testing.

The company explained that, during a “normal” school year, they typically hire 20 to 25 drivers while this year they have hired 10 ton 15.

Facing a driver shortage, the company increased hourly pay from $14.50 to $15.50.

Applicants have been noted to discuss fear of contracting COVID-19.

After the report, board members questioned safety protocols concerning checking to ensure all students are off the bus at the end of each route.

Many of the board members had questions for the bus company in reference to the child check procedures.

In all of the system’s buses, a button is located at the rear of the bus that must be pushed after the driver has checked for any remaining students.

It was discussed that prior to purchasing new buses the board would like for all safety features to be installed in order to eliminate the possibility of students being left.

It was suggested that a devise be installed whereas the driver would need a key to deactivate the child-check procedures.

The board’s attorney, John Guice, chimed in and noted that the school buses should be cleaned thoroughly at the end of the day, therefore eliminating the chance of a student being left.

The Budget and Finance Committee also approved the following:

• Disposal of Bus #S4 and grant authorization to Superintendent Scott Richard to proceed with title transfer for insurance purposes. Bus #S4 was involved in a wreck that totaled the bus.

• Purchase of three regular route buses. The APSS has a pool of spare buses but is now down three due to uncontrollable circumstances.

• Approval to advertise and receive bids for the purchase of one box truck for the warehouse. Richard explained that the warehouse needs another box truck to be able to efficiently transport items.

• Approval to advertise and receive bids for classroom additions at Egan Elementary.

• A resolution authorizing the superintendent to sign an Act of Correction to correct an error in property description lease previously used by the APSB.

The Budget and Finance Committee also considered granting permission to proceed with reforesting of the Evangeline timber tract.

The board had previously advertised the Section 16properties that were harvested for timber. The committee moved the agenda item to be discussed by the full board.

However, prior to the vote, it was noted that, before the last job was completed, the company dissolved due to illness of the owner, and the properties were left as is.

Currently, the property has rubbish from the original project and it is time to reforest the area.

Board members asked if the property would be cleaned before the reforesting. Timber expert, Steve Templin, explained to the board that clean up was not necessary because the logs on the ground will rot over time and clean-up is not needed to reforest.

It was suggested that the logs be burned (after getting a burn permit) so reforesting could be done on better navigable lands and eliminate the “eye-sore” of timber

According to Richard, “this area of board-owned Section 16 property originally had 339 acres under contact for timber harvesting going back to the early part of 2017.

“Due to a number of unforeseen variables, only about 199 acres were actually harvested.

The plan now is to reforest the tract and get it into better condition for future timber harvesting; and, also work to address some clean-up of the property in the same process.”

Lastly the Personnel, Insurance and Curriculum Committee considered the updates to a number of board polices.