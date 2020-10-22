Budget adopted at combative meeting

Despite conflict among themselves, concerns from the public and an impromptu appearance by protestors, the Crowley City Council adopted a budget for fiscal 2020-2021 Tuesday night.

A contingent of area citizens filed into the council chambers late in the meeting and, just prior to the actual vote on the budget, began chanting.

They were protesting allegations of abuse of an arrestee at the hand of an Acadia Parish sheriff’s deputy.

This was the fourth attempt to pass a budget for year that started on Sept. 1.

Prior to the start of the council’s deliberations letters from Lee Lawrence and Amy Thibodeaux, Acadia Parish Chamber president and CEO, were read. They urged the mayor and council to come together and pass a budget.

Various members of the council had pushed to have a certified public accountant monitor the budget.

The CPA would provide advice and suggestions regarding budgeting practices and consulting services to staff in preparation and management of the budget as well as reduce errors and nonresistances and improve the accounting practices of the City of Crowley, they said.

Alderman Brad Core met with Mayor Tim Monceaux following the Oct. 14 regular meeting after explaining that his approval of a budget was dependent upon hiring of a CPA.

Members ultimately approved a resolution adopting Core’s recommendation, but not without controversy.

The resolution was not on the agenda posted for the meeting. Adding an item to the agenda requires a unanimous vote of the council, and Alderman Lyle Fogleman was, at first, opposed.

Fogleman later retracted his nay vote after he and Alderman Vernon “Step” Martin got into a heated debate.

Prior to the vote, Fogleman pointed out that what was being discussed was in direct conflict with what Lawrence had addressed earlier, that the month-to-month financials were not the council’s business.

Core, addressing Fogleman and Lawrence, said he did not intend to micromanage the city but rather was attempting to obtain information from someone who is qualified to present the information requested and advise/assist the clerk.

Alderman Clint Cradeur noted that municipalities will be required to hire CPAs very shortly, and encouraged the council to do so now.

Fogleman, however, said he had a problem with the budget being passed on contingency of the city hiring a CPA and producing monthly documents. He said those documents are already available if they ask.

Martin disagreed, claiming they have been asking for it.

Fogleman dismissed Martin, saying he wasn’t talking to him and the argument ensued.

Core reiterated his points that he wants a CPA,

Fogleman agreed to a CPA, but noted the city has operated without one thus far. He said that the budget is the job of the mayor and the clerks and that the board of alderman is charged with overseeing it.

He explained he was not against hiring a CPA but was opposed to “the rules and regulations being attached to pass the budget that should have been passed already.”

Fogleman added that he did not know his one vote would stop action amending the agenda and, he would withdrew his vote.

When Martin attempted to interject, Fogleman objected and more bickering ensued. Police Chief Jimmy Broussard stepped in to defuse the situation.

“Maybe you don’t respect other people, that is your business, but I am going to ask you all to please respect the seat you are sitting in,” said Monceaux in an attempt to bring the meeting back to order.

“You represent people. You represent the city of Crowley. Please do it with professionalism. I am going to ask you to do that and, if you can not do that then I will have to ask you to leave or be removed.”

Martin asked Monceaux if any numbers had changed from the proposed budget. Under the Lawrason Act, if any numbers had been changed, the city would need to start over, advertise and hold a second public hearing.

Monceaux assured Martin that no numbers had been changed.

Finally the Council considered adopting the budget ordinance. However, Alderman Clint Cradeur asked why the city had expended almost 50 percent of last year’s budget in a few days.

City Clerk Erin Cradeur explained that disaster relief (hurricanes) and the street project payments were not part of last year’s budget and those payments are “eating up” the general fund.

It was explained by Monceaux, that the city is hoping to recoup funds from FEMA but, meanwhile, will have to foot the bill.

Alderwoman Kim Stringfellow expressed desire for the council to be good stewards of the citizens’ money and to run the city like a business, despite earlier comments.

She noted that the ongoing controversy surrounding the adoption of a budget has caused the council to put more thought into spending and budgeting.The actual vote on adoption of the budget was interrupted by the chanting of a protest group that had entered the council chambers.

Though members of the audience could barely hear the roll call vote, Monceaux assured that the vote was unanimous.