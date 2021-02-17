Boil advisory issued Crowley, other parts of Acadia Parish

LAWCO has issued the following advisory for its entire system, which includes Crowley:

Due to excessive water usage, and leaks, caused by the extremely low temperatures we have experienced, we are requesting all of our customers not use excessive amounts of water, for the near future. High demand for water could cause the system to have to be shut down to recover. If you have a broken pipe, please turn off your water or call the customer service line to have us turn it off. As a precaution we are issuing a boil water advisory for the entire water system. If the water pressure serving you drops below 20 psi, we encourage you to boil your water prior to consumption.

Additional boil advisories include:

The Village of Morse is under a boil water advisory until further notice.

Egan Water Corporation #2 issued a boil water advisory until further notice.

Bayou Des Cannes Water System at 3864 George Soileau Road in Basile issued a boil water advisory until further notice.

The Village of Esterwood issued a boil water advisory until further notice.