Bishop reminds Mass dispensation remains in effect for area Catholics

Fri, 07/03/2020 - 11:50am
LAFAYETTE

Bishop Douglas Deshotel is reminding Acadiana’s Catholic that Mass dispensation remains in effect throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.
Deshotel has granted permission to pastors in the Diocese of Lafayette to celebrate indoor Masses and outdoor Masses, while maintaining a maximum of 50 percent seating capacity in each church, use of hand sanitizer, and social distancing.
This permission is granted as long as the celebrants strictly follow all directives issued by Gov. John Bel Edwards

