Beslin sworn in as new Rayne City Judge

RAYNE - During ceremonies held Monday afternoon in the Rayne City Court, Rayne’s new City Judge, Rayne attorney Luke Beslin, was sworn into office.

Administrating the oath of office was his sister, Crowley City Judge Marie “M’Elise” Beslin Trahan.

Beslin, a Republican, was the lone candidate who qualified for the City Judge seat during the November election. He assumed the seat that is being vacated by the retirement of long-time City Judge James “Jim” Cunningham, who has held that position since 1996, Rayne’s third city judge to ever serve its citizens.

Prior to Cunningham, Beslin’s father, the late Honorable Judge Denald Beslin, served the city while holding that same seat for 32 years, only the second city judge to serve the city of Rayne.

Also taking part in the swearing in ceremony was Beslin’s wife, Dr. Maria “Chary” Tan Beslin, and his mother, Claire Arceneaux Beslin.

Following 24 years of dedicated service as Rayne’s third city judge, James “Jim” M. Cunningham, III, was also honored on Monday as he will begin retirement from the bench as of Jan. 2, 2021.

During the ceremonies, Judge Cunningham was presented a special plaque of appreciation for his dedicated service to the City of Rayne for the past 24 years by Yvette W. Salvatierra, Rayne’s Clerk of Court.

Judge Beslin was also presented a special gift by City Court staff member DeBorah Smith, a detailed plaque including pictures of he and his father, along with the inscription, “Judge Beslin - observe justice, do righteousness. The legacy continues.”

In a short speech to the small gathering, the new City Judge stated, “First, I would like to congratulated Judge Jim Cunningham on his well earned retirement after 24 great years on the bench,” as all agreed with Beslin with applause.

Beslin continued, “Next, I want to thank everyone who helped and encouraged me this year, especially my beautiful wife, Chary, my wonderful mom, who is here, my Beslin and Cunningham staff and all my family, friends and campaign committee, none of whom were invited today,” as all understood due to COVID-19 restrictions.

“Last, I want to thank my dad, who is here with us in spirit. He served as City Judge for 32 years and I’m proudly wearing his robe today.

“I’m looking forward to beginning this new job with the great staff we have here. I have a lot to learn, but I have some great mentors. So Jim and M’Elise, I will be leaning heavily on both of you.

Beslin

For over 22 years, Judge Luke Beslin has served Rayne as a Highly experienced attorney and community leader.

Beslin completed his undergraduate studies at LSU and received his law degree from Loyola Law School in New Orleans. After law school, he returned home to Rayne to practice law with Beslin & Cunningham (formerly Chappuis & Beslin) in 1998. Since then, he has diversified his practice with admittance to practive in US Bankruptcy Court, as well as general civil practice focusing on real estate, successions and family law matters.

Beslin has served as a substitute prosecutor in Rayne City Court and the 15th JDC Indigent Defender Board. He is also a member and past president of the Acadia Parish Bar Association.

In addition to his professional accomplishments, Beslin is a community leader with numerous Rayne club and committee memberships.

He is the son of Claire Arceneaux Beslin and the late Judge Denald A. Beslin, and is married to Dr. Maria “Chary” Tan Beslin.

Cunningham

Having served the city of Rayne as City Judge since 1997, James M. “Jim” Cunningham III, will officially retire Jan. 31, 2020, completing 24 years of dedicated service to his home town.

A Rayne High School graduate, Cunningham attained a B.S. degree in economics/finance from the University of Southwestern Louisiana (today’s ULL) and his Juris Doctorate from Tulane University Law School.

He is a former city prosecutor, city attorney and Judge Ad Hoc for the city of Rayne and other municipalities.

He is currently on the Board of Director of Rayne State Bank and First Financial La. Holding Co., while a past member of the Board of Directors of the La. Association of Defense Counsel and Southwest La. Bankruptcy Bar Association.

Locally, he is a past board member of the Rayne Chamber of Commerce, Rayne Historical & Cultural Museum, Ducks Unlimited chairman, member of the Rayne Lions Club and other civic and professional organizations.

He is past-president of the Acadia Parish March of Dimes, as well as attorney for the Acadia Parish Democratic Party, and president of the La. City Judges Association (2011-2012) that he also served as secretary, treasurer and vice-president.

He was a member of the La. Council of Family and Juvenile Court Judges, National Council of Family and Juvenile Court Judges and American Judges Association, while also a member of the La. Supreme Court Judicial Ethics Committee and the Board of Governors of Louisiana Judicial College.

Of his honors collected during his legal career thus far, he was named 2012 Distinguished Citizen of the Evangeline Area Council Boy Scouts of America and honored during the annual awards banquet.

Cunningham will continue his law practice at Beslin and Cunningham, but will enjoy a little more golf and more time with his family, especially his granddaughter.

He is married to the former Linda Blossman of Mandeville and is father to two daughters and a stepson, Merritt, Katherine and Reese.

(Additional photos of the ceremony can be found on page 12A.)