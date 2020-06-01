Barousse, Stomas reach agreement

After more than two hours of testimony Monday, the various parties involved reached agreement in the harassment and stalking cases filed by Clerk of Court Robert “Robby” Barousse against members of the Stoma family.

Barousse had filed for restraining orders against Emily Stoma, Harvey Stoma and Ricky Stoma, seeking to stop the three from riding by his home or visiting his office in the courthouse, claiming that members of the Stoma family had routinely harassed him and his family.

In the end, though neither side admitted to any fault, the Stomas agreed to have “no communication in any form or fashion, whether verbal, by gesture or mail,” with any member of Barousse’s family.

“Please refrain from doing anything that would upset their family life,” District Judge Kristian Earles instructed members of the Stoma family.

Barousse asked that the Stomas be held responsible for court costs, but Earles split the costs between the two sides.

Emily Stoma, who ran unsuccessfully against Barousse for the clerk’s office, is married to Harvey Stoma, brother of Ricky Stoma. The three families involved — the Barousses, Emily and Harvey Stoma, and Ricky Stoma— all live within about two blocks of each other.

Judge Earles had granted temporary restraining orders until hearings could be held.

Only Emily Stoma’s case actually was heard.

Barousse testified that Emily Stoma and her daughter-in-law, Brook Stoma, had, on May 7, harassed Barousse’s 12-year-old daughter.

He said he was in his front yard when he saw Brook Stoma approaching his house in a red golf cart. About 200 yards from the house, Brook Stoma turned the golf cart around in the road and drove back “in the direction of Emily Stoma’s house,” according to Barousse.

The two — Brook Stoma and Emily Stoma, who was then driving the golf cart — returned about 15 minutes later, when Barousse’s daughter had joined him in the front yard.

According to Barousse, the two began hollering at the girl, “Hey, baby, we’re not going anywhere.”

Barousse said the display frightened his daughter, who retreated to the house and later told him, “I don’t feel safe in my own home from those people.”

The incident was verified by Sam Wallace, a neighbor of Barousse, who testified that he saw the entire incident. However, according to Wallace, it was the passenger in the golf cart, whom he identified as “a blonde lady” who stood and “badgered” the Barousse child.

Barousse also testified that Emily Stoma’s grandchildren had, on at least two separate occasions, stopped in front of his house in the golf cart and blown the horn before proceeding.

He acknowledged that the May 7 incident was the only incident he recalled that involved Emily Stoma.

Under cross-examination, Barousse admitted that, although he claimed in the narrative in his petition that he had videos of Emily Stoma, that there were, in fact, none showing her.

Only Barousse and Wallace testified during the hearing.

Barousse was represented by Lorie McGee. Jack Miller represented the Stomas.