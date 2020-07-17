Attempted armed robbery suspects sought

Detectives with the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office are investigating an attempted armed robbery that occurred on July 11 at about 10 p.m. in the area of St. Margaret Road near Church Point.

The incident occurred after the victim stopped to help stranded motorists. The suspects demanded the victim hand over the 4-wheeler that was in the bed of his truck.

The victim was able to flee the scene as shots were being fired at his vehicle.

The suspects are described as a black female and two black males, one with long dreadlocks.

Their vehicle is described as a red four-door car.

Anyone with any information regarding this crime is urged to call the tips line at 789-TIPS or download the P3 app on a mobile device to report your tip anonymously.

All callers will remain anonymous and can receive up to a $2,500 cash reward for information leading to an arrest in this case.