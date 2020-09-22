Assisted living residents treated to snow ball party courtesy of Crowley business

Residents of Southwind Assisted Living were treated to free snowballs Saturday, compliments of Isis Snowballs of Crowley.

Isis Broussard, owner, and Tyron “Treeman” Lingard set up shop under the north patio and prepared snowballs for anyone that wanted them.

“We just wanted to give back,” said Broussard. “We had a pretty good summer and wanted to do something to give back to the community.”

Broussard admitted that she imagined serving the residents directly while they enjoyed the afternoon under the patio. “They’ve been inside since March (because of the COVID-19 pandemic). We were hoping this would be a treat for them.”

But, alas, that wasn’t to be.

“Ironically, because she’s here, we can’t let the residents come out,” explained Bethany Comeaux, activity director at the facility.

Instead, Comeaux “took orders” from residents and delivered the frozen treats directly to them.

From all accounts, the residents all enjoyed the snowballs and, “We’re happy to have been able to do this for them,” said Broussard.

Coincidentally, the activity marked the end of Assisted Living Week.