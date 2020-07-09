Arrests made in July 3 shooting

Chief of Police Jimmy Broussard also reported Thursday afternoon that Jonteyvon Dimekus Marks, 18, and Keenan Travon Moore-Charles, 19, face multiple charges in the incidents. Both men are from Crowley.

The incident occurred just after midnight on Friday, July 3, when two juveniles were walking home from a local convenience store after purchasing coffee.

According to police reports, the juveniles were approached by two men who demanded their money at gunpoint. One of the juveniles threw his coffee at the assailant and fled.

He was shot as he ran away.

Marks has been charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder and two counts of attempted armed robbery.

Moore has been charged with two counts of accessory after the fact for first-degree murder and two counts of attempted armed robbery.

Broussard said the victim is still recovering from his injuries and is in good condition.

The investigation is continuing and more arrests are expected.