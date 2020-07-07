Arrest made in Rayne shooting

An arrest has been made in a shooting here that injured one person.

Police Chief Carroll J. Stelly said Torian Jarel LeBlanc was arrested Thursday in connection with the Wednesday night incident.

According to Stelly, police were called to the corner of Reynolds Street and West Jeff Davis Avenue at about 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Officers found the victim, identified as Antonio Rochon Jr., had sustained minor injuries. He was taken to an area hospital where he was treated and later released.

LeBlanc, 23, of Lafayette, was arrested at about 8 p.m. on Thursday. He has been charged with one count of attempted second-degree murder.

LeBlanc was booked into the Acadia Parish Jail. Bond was set at $400,000.