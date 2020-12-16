APSO lists narcotics arrests

Sheriff K.P. Gibson has announced the following arrests made recently by the Narcotics Division:

• Gerald Arceneaux, 50, of Lake Charles: distribution of methamphetamine.

• Scotty Cormier Jr., 21, of Church Point: possession of mehtamphetime, possession of drug paraphernalia.

• David Delcambre, 34, of Crowley: distribution of heroin; distribution of fentanyl; distribution of tramadol; possession of controlled dangerous substances in a drug-free zone.

• Dillion Deshotel, 23, of Crowley: distribution of oxycodone.

• Kevin Farris, 48, of Welsh: possession of methamphetamine, possession of alprazolam.

• Trent Stutes, 37, of Crowley: distribution of methamphetamine