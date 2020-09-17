APSO Daily Bookings: September 8 - 14
September 8
• Christopher George Tezeno, Kathy Meadows, Crowley: Arrested by Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office for forcible rape (no bond).
• John Wesley Fontenot, Good Shepard Court, Branch: Arrested by APSO for felony stalking (no bond).
• Tyler Matthew Prather, Myrtle Drive, Crowley: Arrested by Rayne Police Department for illegal possession of a stolen firearm (no bond); monetary instrument abuse (no bond).
September 9
• Jeremy Jermain Johnson Sr., John F. Kennedy Drive, Crowley: Arrested by Crowley P.D. for aggravated criminal damage to property.
September 10 - 12
No bookings reported.
September 13
• Jason David Cormier, Redbird Road, Morse: Arrested by APSO for possession of Schedule II narcotics ($2,500 bond).
• James Nicholas Leger, Lilly Road, Iota: Arrested by APSO for domestic abuse battery / strangulation (no bond).
September 14
• Derek Joshua Darby, Beau Chene Street, Erath: Arrested by Duson P.D. for possession of Schedule II narcotics ($2,500 bond).
• Joseph James Fuselier, Chestnut Street, Mamou: Arrested by APSO for simple kidnapping ($25,000 bond).