APSO Daily Bookings: September 3 - 7

September 3

• Jhyrin Ja’Quan Moore, West Corporation Street, Church Point: Arrested by Church Point Police Department on possession Schedule I ($2,500 bond).

• Trey Joseph Matte, Prairie Hayes Road, Branch: Arrested by Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office for criminal damage / $1,000-$50,000 ($50,000 bond).

• Darrion Jermaine Thomas, Spann Avenue, Crowley: Arrested by APSO for felony illegal carrying of weapons ($15,000 bond); felony possession of marijuana ($30,000 bond); three counts of possession with intent to distribute Schedule II narcotics ($70,000 bonds total); possession of Schedule III narcotics ($2,500 bond); two counts of possession with intent to distribute Schedule IV narcotics ($30,000 bonds total); possession of Schedule II narcotics ($2,500 bond); proceeds from drug offense ($5,000 bond); two counts of distribution of Schedule II narcotics ($35,000 bonds total); possession with intent to distribute legend drug (no bond); two counts of possession of controlled dangerous substance in drug free zone ($5,000 bond total).

September 4

• Darrell Dwayne Dugas, South LeeBlanc Street, Rayne: Arrested by Rayne P.D. for felony stalking (no bond); simple robbery (no bond).

• Steven Wayne Richard, Olivia Lane, Buras: Arrested by Crowley P.D. for felony theft ($15,000 bond).

• Christopher Shannon Day, Westwood Drive, Crowley: arrested by Crowley P.D. for resisting by force (no bond).

September 5

No bookings reported.

September 6

• Wallace John Hebert, Arpent Drive, Eunice: Arrested by APSO on three counts of extortion (total $50,000 bond); two counts of aggravated assault with a firearm (total $40,000 bond); one count of domestic abuse / aggravated assault (no bond); home invasion (no bond).

September 7

• Brandon Joseph Broussard, Alyson Drive, Crowley: Arrested by APSO for felony theft ($40,000 bond).

• Kendrick Jerome Williams, Louisiana Highway 83, Franklin: Arrested by APSO on a hold for other agency (no bond).

• Jessie Wade James, Deer Road, Morse: Arrested by APSO for domestic abuse / aggravated assault (no bond).