APSO Daily Bookings: Sept. 19 - 23

September 19

• John Edward Easley, Old Hammond Road, Baton Rouge: Arrested by Estherwood P.D. on a hold for other agency (no bond).

September 20

• Lawrence James Cormier, Hains Road, Rayne: Arrested by APSO for felony theft ($15,000 bond).

September 21

No bookings were reported.

September 22

• Rickey Jude Arceneaux Jr., Colony Road, Rayne: Arrested by APSO for domestic abuse / strangulation (no bond).

• Zachary Arnaud Carroll, Oak Terrace, Lafayette: Arrested by Duson P.D. for possession of Schedule II narcotics ($2,500 bond).

• Guillermo Ramirez Barajas, Egan Highway, Crowley: Arrested by Duson P.D. for possession of Schedule II narcotics ($2,500 bond).

• Tiffany Danielle Cahanin, Castille Highway, Church Point: Arrested by Duson P.D. for possession of Schedule II narcotics (no bond);

• Jodi Lane Lopez, Patricia Street, Rayne: Arrested by APSO for distribution of Schedule II narcotics (no bond); possession of a controlled dangerous substance in a drug-free zone (no bond).

• Trey Joseph Prejean, Racetrack Lane, Rayne: Arrested by APSO for second-degree murder (no bond).

• David Duyen Le, Dieu Donne Street, Lafayette: Arrested by APSO on two counts of monetary instrument abuse (no bond).

September 23

• Janet Nicole Mayers, West Port Street, Abbeville: Arrested by APSO on a hold for other agency (no bond).

• Dylan John Rodriguez, Savannah Drive, Eunice: Arrested by APSO for possession of firearm by person convicted of domestic abuse ($15,000 bond); second-degree battery ($10,000 bond).