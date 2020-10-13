APSO Daily Bookings: October 7 - 8

October 7

• Stephen Greg Spallino Jr., Oriole Road, Morse: Arrested by Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office for possession of Schedule I narcotics ($2,500 bond); possession of Schedule III narcotics ($2,500 bond).

• Jeremy Lane Monceaux, Grand Prairie Highway, Rayne: Arrested by APSO for parole violation (no bond).

• John Jerman Coleman, McFoley Street, Jennings: Arrested by APSO for possession of Schedule I narcotics (no bond); possession of Schedule IV narcotics (no bond); possession of Legend drugs (no bond).

• Justin Bryan Boudreaux, Sunbeam Lane, Scott: Arrested by APSO from criminal damage / $1,000 - $50,000 ($10,000 bond); three counts of attempted simple burglary (total $85,000 bond).

October 8

• Zachary James Ford, Notre Dame Street, Lafayette: Arrested by Duson Police Department for possession of Schedule II narcotics ($5,000 bond).