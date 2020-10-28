APSO Daily Bookings: October 22 - 25

October 22

• Reginald Bonner, West Cleveland Avenue, Las Vegas, Nevada: Arrested by Louisiana State Fire Marshall for aggravated arson (no bond).

• Marcus Jamison Blanchard, Parker Road, Prarieville: Arrested by Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office for felony illegal carrying of weapons ($2,500 bond); possession of heroin ($5,000 bond); possession of Schedule II narcotic ($2,500 bond).

• Tesa Marie Lavergne, Paulette Lane, Crowley: Arrested by APSO for criminal damage / $1,000-$50,000 (no bond).

• Rives Joseph Lavergne Jr., Paulette Lane, Crowley: Arrested by APSO for second-degree battery (no bond).

• Antonio Patrick Brooks, West Eighth Street, Crowley: Arrested by APSO for proceeds from drug offense ($10,000 bond); distribution of Schedule II narcotics (no bond); possession of controlled dangerous substance in a drug free zone (no bond).

October 23

• Deandrea Citizen, Harry Fusilier Road, Crowley: Arrested by Crowley P.D. on two counts of attempted second-degree murder (no bond each).

• Candace Claire LeJeune, Freedom Road, Scott: Arrested by APSO for possession of Schedule III narcotics ($2,500 bond).

• Beth Nicole Hermis, Freedom Road, Scott: Arrested by APSO for domestic abuse battery / strangulation (no bond).

• Dustin Ray Magnon, Virgina Road, Mire: Arrested by APSO for aggravated flight from an officer ($50,000 bond); manslaughter ($125,000 bond); 11 counts of simply burglary ($550,000 bonds total); felony theft ($50,000 bond); two counts of attempted simple burglary ($100,000 bonds total); attempted second-degree murder ($350,000 bond); parole violation (no bond).

October 24

• Robin Perry Roberts, Louisiana Highway 35, Abbeville: Arrested by LSP Troop I for OWI - fourth offense (no bond).

October 25

• Gavin James Fontenot, Canadian Lane, Church Point: Arrested by APSO for domestic abuser battery / strangulation (no bond); domestic abuse / aggravated assault (no bond).