APSO Daily Bookings: October 17 - 20

Thu, 10/22/2020 - 3:28pm
CROWLEY

October 17
• Terry Franklin Tarlton, Louisiana Highway 10, Washington: Arrested by Crowley Police Department for felony theft ($15,000 bond).
• Braylon Delonte Jones, McArthur Street, Eunice: Arrested by Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office for aggravated second-degree battery ($20,000 bond).
• Dustin Paul Aguillard, Bradley Street, Eunice: Arrested by APSO for aggravated second-degree battery ($20,000 bond); second-degree battery ($2,000 bond); two counts of aggravated battery with a firearm ($10,000 bond each count).

October 18
• Alvin Espree Jr., Eunice-Iota Highway: Arrested by APSO for aggravated battery with a dangerous weapon (no bond).
• Barry John LeBlanc, Arrested by Louisiana State Police Troop I for illegal carrying of weapons ($2,500 bond).

October 19
• Jadin Blair Deville, Dieu Donne Drive, Lafayette: Arrested by APSO for monetary instrument abuse ($1,000 bond).
• Chad John Steele, Deer Street, Morse: Arrested by APSO for possession of Schedule II narcotics (no bond).

October 20
• Charles Edward Galbreath III, Williams Road, Westlake: Arrested by Rayne P.D. for possession of Schedule II narcotics ($3,500 bond).
• Karen Ann Doucet, St. Joseph Avenue, Iota: Arrested by Iota P.D. for domestic abuse battery / strangulation ($2,500 bond).
• Harold James Doucet, St. Joseph Avenue, Iota: Arrested by Iota P.D. for domestic abuse battery / strangulation ($3,500 bond).

