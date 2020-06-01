APSO Daily Bookings: May 24 - 26

May 24

• Ryan Michael Arceneaux, South Second Street, Iota: Arrested by Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office for aggravated criminal damage to property ($5,000 bond).

May 25

• Natasha Lynn Magnon, Leslie Amos Drive, Crowley: Arrested by Crowley P.D. for possession of Schedule I narcotics ($1,000 bond); possession of Schedule II narcotics ($5,000 bond).

• Allen John Coleman, East Spruce Street, Crowley: Arrested by Crowley P.D. for unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling ($15,000 bond).

• William Henry Riddle, Lyons Point Highway, Crowley: Arrested by Crowley P.D. on a hold for other agency (no bond).

• Richard Wayne Colton, Rice Capitol Street, Crowley: Arrested by Crowley P.D. for violation of protective orders ($5,000 bond).

May 26

• Jordan Javone Johnlouis, IRA Street, Carencro: Arrested by Duson P.D. for felony in possession of stolen things (no bond); illegal possession of stolen firearms (no bond).

• Justin Ryan Lewis, Arceneaux Road, Carencro: Arrested by Duson P.D. for illegal possession of stolen firearms (no bond).

• Kavarrien Antrel Manuel, Prejean Road, Carencro: Arrested by Duson P.D. for felony possession of stolen things (no bond); illegal possession of stolen firearms (no bond).

• Erica Nicole Freeman, Hoffpauir Road, Rayne: Arrested by Rayne P.D. for felony distribution of Schedule I narcotics ($100,000 bond); distribution of Schedule II narcotics ($100,000 bond); possession of controlled dangerous substance in drug-free zone ($10,000 bond).

May 27

• Joseph Kenneth LeBlanc Jr., South David Street, Church Point: Arrested by Church Point P.D. for unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling ($5,000 bond).

Brannan Lee Benoit, Trail South Road, Eunice: Arrested by APSO for possession of Schedule I narcotics (no bond).

Zackery Hunter Stelly, Ray Drive, Krotz Springs: Arrested by Church Point P.D. for aggravated assault with a firearm ($5,000).

May 28

• Gregory Paul Lormand, E. B North Street, Rayne: Arrested by Rayne P.D. for possession of Schedule IV narcotics ($1,000 bond); possession of Schedule II narcotics ($20,000 bond); possession of controlled dangerous substance in drug free zone ($1,000 bond).