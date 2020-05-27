APSO Daily Bookings: May 19 - 24

May 19

• Brandi Renee Credeur, Theo Street, Rayne: Arrested by Acadia Paris Sheriff’s Office for simple burglary ($5,000 bond).

Yasiel Ayala Del Valle, North Avenue G, Crowley: Arrested by Crowley Police Department for aggravated battery with a dangerous weapon (no bond).

• Donavan Darrelle Trahan, West Congress Street, Rayne: Arrested by Crowley P.D. for simple burglary ($15,000 bond).

• Bridgette Celeste Romero, East Sixth Street, Crowley: Arrested by APSO for distribution of Schedule II narcotics ($25,000 bond); possession of Schedule II narcotics ($15,000 bond).

May 20

• Denise Claire Lyons, South David Street, Church Point: Arrested by Church Point P.D. for attempted second-degree murder (no bond).

• Timothy Scott Potier, Dorn Street, Crowley: arrested by APSO for criminal damage - $1,000 to $50,000 ($10,000 bond).

• Jawaski Malik Landry, North Avenue I, Crowley: Arrested by LSP Troop I for possession of stolen things ($7,500 bond).

May 21

• Blayce Mikall Jones, Bayou Plaquemine Road, Crowley: Arrested by APSO for armed robbery / use of a firearm ($200,000 bond); aggravated second-degree battery ($50,000 bond).

• Jude Dylan Jones, Bayou Plaquemine Road, Crowley: Arrested by APSO for armed robbery / use of a firearm ($200,000 bond); aggravated second-degree battery (450,000 bond).

May 22

• Chance Edward Sam, Staten Road, Lafayette: Arrested by Louisiana State Police Troop I on one count of felony theft ($25,000 bond); four counts of simple burglary ($400,000 total bond).

• Gavin Anthony Trahan, Krusnit Street, Morse: Arrested by Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office for distribution of Schedule III narcotics ($20,000 bond).

May 23

• Kenneth Dwayne Roy, North Wilson Street, Church Point: Arrested by Eunice P.D. for second-degree robbery ($50,000 bond); carjacking ($15,000 bond); aggravated assault with a firearm ($75,000 bond).

• Adrienne Noel Mouton, East Oak Street, Crowley: Arrested by Crowley P.D. for felony theft (no bond).

May 24

• Bodie James Miller, Redich Road, Eunice: Arrested by Iota P.D. for felony theft ($2,500 bond).

• Malik Montel Woods, Roper Drive, Scott: Arrested by Rayne P.D. for unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling ($7,500 bond).

• Sven Rochon, Josey Street, Crowley: Arrested by Crowley P.D on two counts of attempted second-degree murder (no bond).