APSO Daily Bookings: March 10 - 14

March 10

• Joseph Eugene Wilturner Jr., Kristie Street, Carencro: Arrested by Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office for possession of Schedule II narcotics ($3,500 bond); distribution of Schedule II narcotics ($40,000 bond); possession of controlled dangerous substances in a drug-free zone ($2,500 bond).

March 11

• Kenneth Lanell Ceasar Jr., West Eighth Street, Crowley: Arrested by APSO for possession with intent to distribute Schedule II narcotics ($40,000 bond); possession of controlled dangerous substances in a drug-free zone ($5,000 bond); prioceeds from drug offense ($1,000 bond).

• Dustin James Virella, Sidney Richard Road, Crowley: Arrested by Morse Police Department for parole violation (no bond).

• Lindracus Mouton, North McGown Street, Rayne: Arrested by Crowley P.D. on two counts of possession with intent to distribute Schedule II narcotics (no bond).

• Fabian Keith Paul, Kevin Drive, Scott: Arrested by Duson P.D. for simple burglary ($15,000 bond).

• Joseph Eugene Wilturner Jr., Kristie Street, Carencro: Arrested by APSO for proceeds from drug offense ($2,500 bond).

• Rapheus Da’Shawn Joseph, Buatt Avenue, Crowley: Arrested by Crowley P.D. on two counts of aggravated criminal damage to property ($$25,000 total bond).

March 12

No bookings reported by APSO

March 13

No bookings reported by APSO

March 14

• Johnny Ortin Paddie Jr., South Fourth Street, Logansport: Arrested by APSO for domestic abuse / aggravated assault (no bond).

• Garrett Christopher Tarwater, Lakeside Terrace Drive, Houston: Arrested by APSO on two counts of resisting by force ($2,500 total bond); obstructing public passage (no bond); battery of a police officer ($2,500 bond).