APSO Daily Bookings: June 20 - 24

June 20

• Phylip Andrew Landry, Grand Marais Road, Jennings: Arrested by APSO for identity theft ($25,000 bond).

June 21

• Rondell Shcquille Ledet, LuRose Avneue, Crowley: Arrested by APSO for distribution of Schedule I narcotics ($20,000 bond).

• Travis Trentel Thorne Sr., West Fourth Street, Crowley: Arrested by APSO for possession with intent to distribute Schedule I narcotics ($7,500 bond); illegal carrying of weapons ($7,500 bond); possession of controlled dangerous substances in a drug-free zone ($7,500 bond).

• Dylan Michael Martin, Ann Drive, Rayne: Arrested by Rayne P.D. for possession of Schedule IV narcotics ($5,000 bond).

June 22

No bookings reported.

June 23

• Kaiia Denae Archangel, Dorchester Drive, Lafayette: Arrested by Rayne P.D. for felony theft ($15,000 bond).

• Drake Anthony Castille, David Neil Road, Rayne: Arrested by APSO for second-degree battery ($10,000 bond).

June 24

• John Russell Mouton, John Allison Drive, Alexandria: Arrested by APSO on a hold for court (no bond).