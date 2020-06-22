APSO Daily Bookings: June 12 - 16
June 12
• Carl Charles Wheeler, Live Oak Street, Rayne: Arrested by Rayne Police Department for aggravated second-degree battery ($10,000 bond).
• Robert Angelle Domingue, Long Plantation Boulevard, Lafayette: Arrested by Duson P.D. on nine counts of monetary instrument abuse charge ($9,000 bonds total).
• McKenzie Simone Oliver, Leonie Street, Church Point: Arrested by Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office on two counts of sex offender social media restrictions ($10,000 bond).
June 13
No bookings reported
June 14
• Robert Joseph Wheeler, Flamingo Street, Rayne: Arrested by APSO for domestic abuse battery-strangulation (no bond).
June 15
No bookings reported.
June 16
No bookings reported.