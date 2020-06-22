APSO Daily Bookings: June 12 - 16

June 12

• Carl Charles Wheeler, Live Oak Street, Rayne: Arrested by Rayne Police Department for aggravated second-degree battery ($10,000 bond).

• Robert Angelle Domingue, Long Plantation Boulevard, Lafayette: Arrested by Duson P.D. on nine counts of monetary instrument abuse charge ($9,000 bonds total).

• McKenzie Simone Oliver, Leonie Street, Church Point: Arrested by Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office on two counts of sex offender social media restrictions ($10,000 bond).

June 13

No bookings reported

June 14

• Robert Joseph Wheeler, Flamingo Street, Rayne: Arrested by APSO for domestic abuse battery-strangulation (no bond).

June 15

No bookings reported.

June 16

No bookings reported.