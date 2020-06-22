APSO Daily Bookings: June 12 - 16

Mon, 06/22/2020 - 3:33pm
CROWLEY

June 12
• Carl Charles Wheeler, Live Oak Street, Rayne: Arrested by Rayne Police Department for aggravated second-degree battery ($10,000 bond).
• Robert Angelle Domingue, Long Plantation Boulevard, Lafayette: Arrested by Duson P.D. on nine counts of monetary instrument abuse charge ($9,000 bonds total).
• McKenzie Simone Oliver, Leonie Street, Church Point: Arrested by Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office on two counts of sex offender social media restrictions ($10,000 bond).

June 13
No bookings reported

June 14
• Robert Joseph Wheeler, Flamingo Street, Rayne: Arrested by APSO for domestic abuse battery-strangulation (no bond).

June 15
No bookings reported.

June 16
No bookings reported.

Acadia Parish Today

Crowley Post-Signal
602 N. Parkerson Ave, Crowley, LA 70526
Phone: 337-783-3450
Fax: 337-788-0949

Rayne-Acadian Tribune
108 North Adama, Rayne, LA 70578
Phone: 337-334-3186
Fax: 337-334-8474

Church Point News
315 N. Main St., Church Point, LA 70525
Phone: 337-684-5711
Fax: 337-684-5793

Acadia Parish Today Copyright  © 2020