APSO Daily Bookings: July 1

July 1

• Terry James Sinegal, Lyman Street, Rayne: Arrested by APSO for failure to register as a Tier 1 sex offender ($5,000 bond).

• Tyson Voughkith Gibson, Lyman Street, Rayne: Arrested by APSO for failure to register as a Tier 1 sex offender (no bond).

• Rodney Paul Oliver, 13th Street, Mermentau: Arrested by APSO for distribution of Schedule II narcotics (no bond); possession with intent to distribute Schedule I narcotics ($5,000 bond); possession with intent to distribute Schedule II narcotics ($15,000 bond); possession of Schedule IV narcotics ($5,000 bond); illegal carry of weapon ($20,000 bond).

• Curtis James Foreman Jr., South Avenue N, Crowley: Arrested by APSO for distribution of Schedule II narcotics ($25,000 bond).

• Terra Shey Richard, Church Street, Mermentau: Arrested by Mermentau P.D.for identity theft (no bond).