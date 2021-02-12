APSO Daily Bookings: February 3 - 4

February 3

• Lloyd Newby Jr., Oak Grove: criminal conspiracy ($100,000 bond); bench warrant (no bond).

• Albert Lee Richard, Crowley: domestic abuse battery ($1,500 bond).

February 4

• Kendrick Tremaine Boast, North Franques Street, Church Point: Arrested by Church Point Police Department for possession with intent to distribute Schedule IV narcotics ($30,000 bond).

• Rodney Joseph LaGrange, West Hutchinson Avenue, Crowley: Arrested by Crowley P.D. for resisting by force ($2,500 bond).

• Deana Joy Sheats, East E Street, Rayne: Arrested by Rayne P.D. for possession of Schedule II narcotics ($2,500 bond); possession of drug paraphernalia (no bond); illegal use of a controlled dangerous substance ($2,500 bond).