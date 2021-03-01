APSO Daily Bookings: February 23 - 26

February 23

• Jeffery Bernard Robert, Highway 759, Church Point: Arrested by Church Point Police Department for possession with intent to distribute Schedule I narcotics ($30,000 bond); possession of Schedule II narcotics ($3,500 bond).

• Tyrone Lee Mott, Rayne: domestic abuse battery ($2,500 bond); misdemeanor possession of marijuana (no bond); two bench warrants ($1,500 total bond).

February 24

• Kavontae Dawen Francis, Lake Charles: failure to identify (no bond); contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile ($750 bond).

• Davone Joseph, DeJean Circle, Crowley: Arrested by Crowley P.D. for attempted first-degree murder ($250,000 bond); illegal possession of a firearm ($75,000 bond); illegal carrying of a weapon ($25,000 bond); bench warrant (no bond).

• Allen James Broussard, Pinewood Drive, Crowley: Arrested by Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office on three counts of malfeasance in office (no bond); two counts of obstruction of justice (no bond); attempted first-degree injuring of public records (no bond).

• Dustin Michael Blackman, no address given: bench warrant (no bond).

February 25

• Robert Louis Streitmatter II, Church Point: domestic abuse battery (no bond).

• Michael Wayne Lanthier, Nolaire Lane, Church Point: Arrested by Church Point P.D. for possession of Schedule III narcotics ($1,500 bond).

• Payne Kalil Carrier, Church Point: illegal possession / carrying of a firearm (no bond).

• David Wayne Doucet, Duson: two fugitive warrants (no bond).

• Frank O’Neal LaHaye, Krotz Springs: theft of a motor vehicle ($20,000 bond).

February 26

• Randy Charles Meche, Crowley: bench warrant (no bond); two fugitive warrants ($1,000 total bond).

• Russell James Smith, Crowley: domestic abuse battery / strangulation (no bond).