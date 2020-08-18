APSO Daily Bookings: August 13

Tue, 08/18/2020 - 3:14pm
CROWLEY

August 13
• Ralph Wayne Bates Jr., West Hutchinson Avenue, Crowley: Arrested by Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office for illegal possession of a stolen firearm ($10,000 bond).
• Nicholas Lynn Deville, East Ferrel Road, Lafayette: Arrested by APSO for aggravated batter with a dangerous weapon ($10,000 bond); simple burglary (no bond).
• Patrick Jerod Talbert, Prejean Drive, Lake Charles: Arrested by Rayne Police Department for possession with intent to distribute Schedule I narcotics ($10,000 bond); illegal possession of a stolen firearm ($15,000 bond); illegal carrying of a weapon ($15,000 bond).
• TyJuan Trevez Antonie, North Ardrenwood Drive, Baton Rouge: Arrested by Rayne P.D. for possession with intent to distribute Schedule I narcotics ($2,500 bond); possession with intent to distribute Schedule II narcotics ($5,000 bond); illegal carrying of weapons ($15,000 bond).
• Aaron Lance Carter, Hiawatha Road, Lafayette: Arrested by APSO for second-degree murder ($750,000 bond).

