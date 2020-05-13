APSO Daily Bookings: April 27 - May 3

April 27

• Michael Anthony Loria II, East Oak Street, Crowley: Arrested by Crowley P.D. for armed robbery (no bond); possession with intent to distribute Schedule I narcotics (no bond), illegal carrying of a weapon penalty (no bond); illegal possession of a stolen firearm (no bond).

• Cedric Derrell Batiste, East Hargrave Street, Crowley: Arrested by Crowley P.D. for armed robbery (no bond); possession with intent to distribute Schedule I narcotics (no bond); illegal carry of a weapon penalty (no bond); illegal possession of stolen fire arm (no bond).

April 28

• Timothy Jude Pousson, Howard Street, Iota: Arrested by Iota P.D. on two counts of production, manufacturing and/or distributing Schedule II narcotics ($25,000 bond).

• Andrew Chase Prevatte, Bell Street, Lumberton, North Carolina: Arrested by Crowley P.D. for second-degree cruelty to a juvenile ($40,000 bond).

• Shedrick James Robinson, Westwood Drive, Crowley: Arrested by Crowley P.D. for illegal possession of a stolen firearm (no bond); second-degree battery ($10,000 bond);

• Janice Marie Lavergne, Crow Street, Rayne: Arrested by APSO for aggravated second-degree battery (no bond); aggravated battery with a dangerous weapon (no bond).

April 29

• Dirk John Daigle, Beaugh Street, Church Point: Arrested by Church Point P.D. for possession of Schedule II narcotics ($2,000 bond).

• Bethany Marie Welch, South Eastern Avenue, Crowley: Arrested by APSO for felony distribution of Schedule I narcotics ($20,000 bond).

May 1

• Tyler James Escoyne, Eva Lane, Breaux Bridge: Arrested by Duson P.D. for possession of Schedule II narcotics ($15,000 bond); possession of stolen things ($5,000 bond).

• Brittany Nita Venable, South Avenue J, Crowley: Arrested by APSO for aggravated battery with a dangerous weapon (no bond); domestic abuse / aggravated assault (no bond).

• Peter Maurice Mil ler, West Plaquemine Street, Church Point: Arrested by APSO for sex offender violating social media restriction ($5,000 bond).

May 2

• Jeremy Dale Faulk, 12th Street, Gueydan: Arrested by Morse P.D. for possession of Schedule II narcotics ($10,000 bond).

• Wilfred Louis Lormand, Standard Mill Road, Crowley: Arrested by Crowley P.D. for possession of Schedule II narcotics (no bond).

May 3

• Tyrone VanKeith Robinson, Stagg Avenue, Crowley: Arrested by Crowley P.D. for possession of Schedule II narcotics (no bond).

• Justin Kade Desselle, Saffron Road, Iota: Arrested by APSO for felony theft ($7,500 bond).