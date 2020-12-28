APSO, Crime Stoppers seek information on recent burglary

Detectives with the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office are investigating the burglary of a building off of Ebenezer Road, southeast of Crowley.

This incident occurred between Dec. 9 and Dec. 12.

Unknown suspects gained access by cutting a lock on the gate and pulling the door off of the building with a vehicle, according to Sheriff K.P. Gibson.

Multiple items were stolen including a 2015 Honda Rancher 420 and a Gravely XL lawnmower, both red in color, a Predator 9000 generator, a Fimco 3 point sprayer and several other items.

The value of this theft is more than $20,000.

If you have any information regarding this crime, you’re urged to call the tips line at (337) 789-TIPS or download the P3 app on your mobile device to report a tip anonymously.

All callers will remain anonymous and can receive up to a $1,000 cash reward for information leading to an arrest in this case.