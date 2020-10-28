APSO, Crime Stoppers investigating Oct. 22 shooting incident on I-10

Detectives with the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office are investigating a shooting incident that occurred on Oct. 22, , at approximately 9:20 p.m.

The incident occurred on Interstate 10 near mile marker 84.

Unknown suspect(s) fired multiple shots into a vehicle as both were traveling eastbound. Five of the six occupants were struck from the gunfire, with two being in critical condition.

It is believed that this is not an act of road rage.

If you have any information regarding this crime, you’re urged to call the tips line at 789-TIPS or download the P3 app on your mobile device to report your tip anonymously.

All callers will remain anonymous and can receive up to a $2,500 cash reward for information leading to an arrest in this case.