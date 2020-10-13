APSB extends closures until Friday

The Post-Signal has received communication from Acadia Parish School System Superintendent, Scott Richard, in regards to school closures.

APSS has extended their closure through Friday.

According to Richard, “Due to a number of variables associated with Hurricane Delta, the Acadia Parish School System will remained closed through Friday, Oct. 16. The APSS will resume operations on Monday, Oct. 19. The extended closure will allow our communities and schools to have power restored and fully assess the damages associated with the storm. We hope all remain safe and healthy as we continue the recovery process.”