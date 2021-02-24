Annual Lions Club Radio Auction planned March 8-10

RAYNE - Well over 100 items will be up for grabs when the Rayne Lions Club stages its 47th annual three-night Radio Auction on March 8-10.

Headquartered in the Green Room of the Rayne Civic Center Complex, the auction will be broadcast over Sunny 95.1 and my sunny 951.com, (1450 KSIG) and Pure Country 106.7 radio from 7 p.m. until 10 p.m. each night.

The Lions will be auctioning off everything from bar tabs to gift certificates to favorite area restaurants, from steak dinners to sacks of crawfish, from oil changes to portalette rentals -- all you have to do is listen in and call 393-4117 or 393-4047 to bid on the many items that will be available for purchase.

Each night will include a number of “all-night” items on which bids will be accepted until 9:30 p.m.

Featured items will begin bidding at 9:30 p.m. each evening of the three-night fundraiser.

A complete list of the items available for purchase will be published next week, Thursday, March 4, in the Rayne Acadian-Tribune -- mark your calendar. Items can also be viewed on Facebook (search for Rayne Lions Club).

Chairman Tim Prevost, Co-chairman Roy Credeur and Lions Club members are urging individuals and businesses to make a donation.

Proceeds of the auction benefits the many programs held throughout the year by the Lions Club, including the Lions Eye Foundation, Youth Camp for Special Needs and Handicapped children and many other programs supported by the Lions Club.

Please support the local Rayne Lions Club organization by making a donation or making a purchase.

Lions Clubs International is the world’s largest service club organization with more than 1.4 million members in approximately 46,000 clubs in more than 200 countries and geographical areas around the world.